Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: For the first time after taking over the power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has released the picture of the country's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the United Nations (UN) sanctions list and is also a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted terrorist.

Haqqani's pictures were shared by Taliban's Zabihulla Mujahid on Twitter on Saturday. "The Minister of Interior of The Islamic Emirate, Khalifa Sahib Sirajuddin Haqqani Hafizullah inaugurated the graduation ceremony of the National Police," Mujahid tweeted while sharing the picture.

Haqqani, one of America's most wanted terrorists, is described as one of the most secretive leaders of the Taliban. Even after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August last year, they kept Haqqani under close watch. However, experts believe that his exposure to the public could be a policy of the Taliban to seek legitimacy for themselves.

"Now that the government is a few months old and the world has begun engaging with it despite not recognising it officially, the Taliban may be testing the waters with this one on Haqqani," The Indian Express quoted a former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) official as saying.

"Also, as they seek relief from across the world, they want to come forward and signal that the world can openly engage with them. It may also be a signal that they want to come out of the shadow of their handlers in Pakistan," the official added.

Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the Haqqani network. He is wanted by the FBI in connection with January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul that killed six people, including an American citizen. He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the US and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008, reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sirajuddin is strongly associated with the Taliban, which provides him funding for his operations. He also receives funding from various other groups and individuals, including drug lords. He is a key conduit for terrorist operations in Afghanistan and supporting activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan, as per the UN.

He is actively involved in the planning and execution of attacks targeting International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF), Afghan officials and civilians, mainly in the eastern and southern regions of Afghanistan. He also regularly recruits and sends fighters into the Khost, Paktia and Paktika Provinces in Afghanistan, as per the UN.

