In a televised address on Monday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that school students aged 12 and above can start getting vaccinated from the month of June.

Singapore | Jagran News Desk: Singapore will start vaccinating all school children beginning this June, Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong said on Monday. The city-state recently tightened the restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 after months of reporting least to none COVID-19 cases.

In a televised address on Monday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that school students aged 12 and above can start getting vaccinated from the month of June.

More cases in schools and tuition centres: PM

"In this latest outbreak, we have seen more cases of children getting infected, in schools and tuition centres. The children were not seriously ill, but parents are naturally worried. Therefore, we will take advantage of the June holidays to vaccinate students. The city's more than 400,000 students can start booking vaccinations from Tuesday, with the first slots available Thursday, officials said," Prime Minister said.

Singaporean students can start booking their vaccine slots from June 1 onward with priority given to those appearing for national examinations.

Health regulators in the US had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds in May 2020. Earlier, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was previously only allowed for those aged 16 and above.

In a press release, BioNTech claimed that the vaccine was found to be 93 per cent effective in 12-18 age group two weeks after the first dose.

The vaccination for 12-18-year olds can enable the schools across the world to reopen and relax the restrictions in-place.

"Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorisations," the US FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement while announcing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s approval for the 12-18 age group.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma