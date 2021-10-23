Singapore | Jagran News Desk: If you are planning to travel to Singapore, then this news will make you happy as the country has removed India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list, allowing people from there to visit the island nation.



As per the guidelines issued by Singapore, travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from Wednesday.



However, the guidelines say that people from these countries will be subjected to border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility.



During a virtual press conference, Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Health Minister, said that the Covid-19 situation in these countries has stabilised after which the decision to relax the restrictions were taken.



"There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here," the Straits Times quoted Ong as saying.



Singapore has also allowed travellers from neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia to enter the nation.



Apart from that, Singapore is also planning to give a go-ahead to fully vaccinated travellers from 15 more countries to enter the nation without quarantining them. These countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.



Besides Singapore, the United States will also lift restrictions in early November for international travellers who are fully vaccinated.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen