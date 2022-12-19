Sikh Man Stabs Wife To Death In Canada, Charged With Murder

NAVINDER Gill, a 40-year Sikh man has been charged with second-degree murder for stabbing his wife at home in Canada's British Columbia province, police were cited as saying by the news agency PTI.

On December 7, police charged Gill for stabbing his 40-year-old wife Harpreet Kaur Gill in Surrey, said Canadian police in a statement. After responding to a stabbing report, the police Harpreet was found with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds at her home.

However, she was declared dead after she was rushed to a hospital.

According to the official statement, the victim's husband was taken in custody at the scene as a suspect by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) but was released a day later as investigations continued.

He was arrested on December 15 by IHIT investigators with the support of the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police. On December 16, he was charged with second-degree murder.

This is not the first time when an Indian-origin Canadian has been killed.

Earlier, a 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was shot dead in a 'targeted' attack on December 3 in the Ontario province.

On the same day, a 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man died of gunshot wounds in the Canadian province of Alberta.

In November, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot in the British Columbia province.

(With inputs from PTI)