‘Sign Of Weakness’: Blinken On China's Repressive Action Against COVID Protesters

UNITED States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, called China's "repressive" action against the protesters over the Covid lockdown "a sign of weakness." During an interview with Andrea Mitchell of NBC, cited by ANI, Blinken said, people in all countries have the right to protest peacefully, to make known their frustrations and whatever the issue is.

“In any country where we see that happening and then we see the government take massive repressive action to stop it, that's not a sign of strength, that's a sign of weakness," the statement released by the US Department of State.

In responding to a question about the protest in China, the US Secretary of State stated that China has to figure out a way that answers the health needs and also answers the needs of the people and to deal with Covid.

“The zero-COVID policy that we've seen in China is not something that we would do, and we've been focused on making sure that people have safe and effective vaccines, that we have tested, that we have treatment, and that has proven effective,” Blinken, quoted by ANI said.

On November 24, massive protests in China were triggered after 10 people were killed in a deadly fire at an apartment building in Urumqi, the capital of China's northwest Xinjiang region.

As China struggles with growing public dissent against its zero-Covid policy, angry crowds took to the streets of Shanghai earlier on Sunday, demanding an end to lockdowns, Al Jazeera reported.

During the protests, slogans like "down with Xi" were raised. Hundreds of protesters have even demanded the ouster of the Chinese President, who for almost three years has presided over a strategy of mass testing, brute-force lockdowns, mandatory quarantines, and digital tracking that has led to a terrible human and financial cost.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that thousands of individuals in Shanghai, China's largest metropolis and financial hub, started publicly protesting against the government's stringent Covid-19 regulations and the authoritarian leadership of the Chinese Communist Party over the weekend.

University students across the country gathered on their campuses to demonstrate by holding blank papers reflecting the censorship. Protesters took to the streets in Wuhan, where Covid-19 originated, Chengdu, Beijing, and other large cities.