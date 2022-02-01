Ottawa/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was forced to move to an undisclosed location on Monday in the wake of protests by truckers in Ottawa, said that he and Canadians are disgusted and shocked. "I know this pandemic is frustrating. It's frustrating that, after two years, we're not done fighting COVID-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked - and, frankly, disgusted - by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," Trudeau said in a series of tweets.

“There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate,” he added.

I want to be very clear: We’re not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

Earlier, Trudeau and his family left their home in the country's capital and shifted to a secret location after a large-scale protest opposing COVID vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill.

Meanwhile, Trudeau on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said, "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed Canadian capital Ottawa since last weekend. Following these protest led blockade, the supply of essentials to Ottawa has been hit. The truckers are blaring their horns continuously in their protest against mandatory vaccination. The protest has been receiving heavy funds and a GoFundMe campaign has raised over a whopping C$7m ($5.4m; £4m) from over 99,000 donors.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma