Shinzo Abe, The Man Behind Stronger Indo-Japan Ties

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in broad daylight on Friday during a stump speech in Japan's western region of Nara, as per the local public broadcaster NHK. Shinzo suffered two bullet injuries, after which he fell on the ground and was later admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Shinzo Abe served as prime minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

In the history of Japan, Abe was counted as one of the longest-serving prime ministers. The former PM of Japan was a conservative and was known as a right-wing Japanese nationalist. During his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo was popularly known for the economic policies that his government introduced, which further pursued fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, and structural reforms in the country. In August 2020, Abe announced his resignation due to the massive resurgence of his ulcerative colitis.

After Abe, Yoshihide Suga took charge as the Prime Minister of Japan.

Who is Shinzo Abe?

Shinzo Abe was born on 21 September in Tokoyo and belonged to an political influential family. Abe is one of the longest-serving Prime ministers of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Apart from that, Abe also served as the Chief Cabinet Secretary from the year 2005 to 2006. Shinzo's grandfather Kan Abe and father Shintaro Abe, were very popular leaders of Japan.

The former Prime Minister completed his schooling in Neosaka. Later for graduation, Shinzo went to Seikei University in 1977 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Later, Shinzo moved to the United States to pursue further education at the University of Southern California’s School of Policy, Planning, and Development for three semesters.

Shinzo Abe's Political Career

The career of the former Prime Minister Began in 1993 when he was elected to Japan’s House of Representatives. Later in 1990, Abe took the position of the Director of the Committee on Health and Welfare and also Director of the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Social Affairs Division.

From 2000-2003, Shinzo was assigned as the Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Then, from the year 2005-2006, he served as the Chief Secretary of the LDP.

The biggest turn in Shinzo's political career came in 2006 when he became the Prime Minister of Japan for the first time. However, on September 12, 2007, Abe gave his resignation from the Prime Minister position.

In 2012, the former Prime Minister won a run-off leadership election for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). On December 26, 2012, Abe was elected as the Prime Minister of Japan.

In October 2017, Abe witnessed a massive victory in a snap election. Later in 2020, he resigned as the Prime Minister of Japan on August 28.

Shinzo Abe's Relations With India

Abe shared very close ties with Indian PM Narendra Modi. As a result of the close bond between both the leaders, the Indo-Japan ties were converted into a special strategic and global partnership.

During the UPA government in 2014, Shinzo was invited as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

In the year 2015, Shinzo was accompanied by PM Modi to Varanasi -- PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency -- to see the Ganga Aarti.

Two years later, Shinzo once again visited Ahmedabad, and this time the reason was to lay the foundation of the first bullet train in India.

Shinzo Abe awarded India's second-highest civilian award

The former Prime Minister of Japan shared a very close bond with India. In the year 2021, Shinzo was awarded Padma Vibhushan -- India's second-highest civilian award.