Shinzo Abe, Ex-Japan PM, Dies After Being Shot During Election Campaigning

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Fri, 08 Jul 2022 02:44 PM IST
Shinzo Abe attends an upper house parliamentary session. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday succumbed to bullet injuries after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in the city of Nara, Japan's NHK World News quoted officials as saying. Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was attacked by a man from behind while he was delivering his speech.

The attacker, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, opened fire on Abe from behind with an apparently homemade gun. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest. It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of prewar militarism in the 1930s. 

