New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Taliban took control of Afghanistan, speculations are rife that Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, one of the top leaders among the militants, might get a key role in the new government in the war-torn country.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai was once a gentleman cadet at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and was often known as 'Sheru' by his batchmates. According to a report by news agency IANS, Stanikzai was trained at the officers' academy in the 1980s, under the Indo-Afghan defence cooperation program.

Stanikzai's batchmates at the IMA have claimed that he had no "radical views" and he was a "likeable guy", who loved to keep an impressive moustache. "He was an average Afghan cadet who seemed to be enjoying his time here," The Times of India quoted his batchmate Major General (retired) DA Chaturvedi as saying.

Stanikzai, however, had left the Afghan Army in the 1980s and joined 'jihad' against the Soviet forces, fighting alongside Nabi Mohammadi's Harakat-e Inqilab-e Islami and Abd ul Rasul Sayaf's Ittehad-e-Islami.

In 1996, Stanikzai, who was born in 1963 in the Baraki Barak district of Afghanistan's Logar province, became the country's deputy Foriegn Minister and deputy Public Health Minister after Taliban came to power in 1996.

Many western experts, including analyst Kate Clark, consider Stanikzai as the face of Taliban in the west. He also went to the United States (US) in 1996 as a Taliban envoy to meet President Bill Clinton to extend diplomatic recognition to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

However, Stanikzai went to Pakistan after the Taliban was thrown out of power by the United States (US) in 2001. He later went to Qatar after the Arab country agreed to financially support the former Taliban leader and his family. It must be mentioned here that Stanekzai was under international travel bans because of their United Nations (UN) designations.

Later in 2016, Stanikzai went to Beijing and met the Chinese leadership, establishing direct contact between the Taliban and China. After the US-Taliban agreement he had been travelling to Moscow, Uzbekistan, China and other places. The buzz is that Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai could be the Taliban's foreign minister again.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma