Dubai | Jagran World Desk: Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected as the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passed away on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to him and said that India and UAE's partnership will continue to deepen.

"My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the new President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



"I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen," tweets PM Modi pic.twitter.com/CYGBAAMx6V — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

The decision was taken by rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms at a meeting held in Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, the state-run WAM news agency said.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him," Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said on Twitter after the vote.

“The whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory and honour, God willing,” he added.

This comes after late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died on Friday leaving his seat to be taken over by another ruler from the country's sheikhdoms.

This is the third time that a transition of power for the President is taking place in the US-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms since becoming an independent nation in 1971.

Meanwhile, India on May 14 observed nationwide mourning to respect the departed dignitary of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha