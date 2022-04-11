Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday appointed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, two days after Imran Khan was ousted from power following a trust vote in the National Assembly.

"Shehbaz Sharif secured 174 votes. He is declared to have been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," announced Ayaz Sadiq, who is a member of the panel of chairpersons.

A three-time Chief Minister of Pakistan's key Punjab province, 70-year-old Shehbaz was the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the National Assembly and had played a key role in ousting Imran from power.

Earlier today, legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party announced they are resigning en-masse from the lower house of parliament on Monday in protest against the formation of a new government by his political opponents on Monday.

"We are announcing we are all resigning," Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan's party, said in a speech in the assembly ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister.

Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday.

Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting to elect new premier in Parliament minutes after the National Assembly's crucial session began to elect Imran Khan's successor.

Taking the floor, former foreign minister Qureshi said that the nation has two paths - one path is of self-respect while the other one is of slavery.



He appreciated ousted premier Khan for trusting him by nominating him and said the constitutional process has to end today as some will be declared a winner, while the other one will be declared "free".

At the end of his speech, Qureshi said his party will boycott the voting to elect the new premier and the PTI lawmakers staged a walkout.

Shehbaz Sharif and Qureshi were in the race to become the new premier.

Minutes before the start of the session, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry had said all PTI lawmakers will resign from the National Assembly and not become part of any government which was being formed under a "foreign agenda” - a reference to an allegation by Khan that the US was involved in a conspiracy to topple his government.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta