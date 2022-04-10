Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: With Imran Khan losing the no-trust vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the House, is poised to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The National Assembly will now meet on Monday to elect the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Ahead of this, 70-year-old Shehbaz has said the united opposition will not resort to vendetta politics, noting that they "won't send innocent people to jails and won't take revenge".

"May Allah Almighty bestow his special blessings on this nation in the blessed month of Ramadan. Alhamdulillah, dear country and the house of parliament, was finally freed from a serious crisis last night. Congratulations to the Pakistani nation on a new dawn and dawn. May Allah Almighty be the supporter of Pakistan and all of you, Amen," he tweeted after the no-trust vote.

"It appears Niazi and his cohort are bent upon committing contempt of court by not allowing voting. History will remember him as a sham character who violated the Constitution again and again and with impunity. Is his ego bigger than the whole country," he said in another tweet.

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?

Born in an industrialist family in Lahore in 1950, Shehbaz is the younger brother of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The 70-year-old has been the Chief Minister of the crucial Punjab province of Pakistan for three terms.

Having made a reputation as an administrator, Shehbaz had staked claims for the Prime Minister's chair in August 2018. But the decision of the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP to abstain from the PM vote in the last hour paved the way for the comfortable election of PTI's Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. Shehbaz had then settled as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

A graduate of the Government College University, Lahore, Shehbaz initially joined his family's steel business, while also becoming the president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries in 1985.

The political fortunes of the Sharif family rose considerably in the 1980s under the dictatorship of Zia-ul-Haq, with elder brother Nawaz Sharif inducted into the Punjab Provincial Cabinet as Finance Minister in 1983.

Shehbaz entered the Punjab Provincial Assembly in 1988 while he was elected to the National Assembly in 1990. In 1993, he again stood for a Provincial Assembly seat and became leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

He became the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time after the 1997 elections. However, his term was cut short by Pervez Musharraf's military coup of 1999 after which he became the CM of the Punjab province again in 2008, returning from almost a decade long political exile.

Shehbaz was elected unopposed as the President of PML-N in February 2018 following his elder brother, and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's disqualification from holding key positions after being implicated in the 'Panama Papers'.

Like his elder brother, Shehbaz also faces serious corruption charges. In December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze 23 properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.

He was arrested by the NAB in the same case in September 2020 and incarcerated pending trial. In April 2021, the Lahore High Court released him on bail in the money laundering case.

The factors favouring the younger Sharif, however, include the Opposition unity against Imran Khan's 'vindictive politics' as well as the tactic support of the military establishment, which seems to be keen to unseat Imran Khan from power, especially after his recent vitriolic comments against the US, including raising the foreign conspiracy charge.

With the Sharif family set to return to power in Pakistan amid the fast-deteriorating economic situations and political instability, it is to be seen if Shehbaz Sharif infuses fresh energy into the system, or the much-tainted family continues to resort to its old ways.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma