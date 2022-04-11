New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of Opposition sworn-in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly after securing 174 votes, hours after ousted premier Imran Khan's lawmakers resigned en masse, signaling continued political instability in the coup-prone country.

Soon after he took an oath to become the new Pakistan Premier, Shehbaz in his inaugural speech raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international forum.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He also attacked Imran Khan government for not making "serious and diplomatic efforts" when India abrogated the Article 370 in August 2019.

"When the forceful encroachment was done in August 2019 and Article 370 was abrogated, what serious efforts did we make...what serious diplomacy did we try...Kashmiris' blood is flowing on roads of Kashmir and the Kashmir Valley is red with their blood," he said.

"We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved," he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir.

He claimed that he does not want generations to suffer this dispute and urged to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions and Kashmiris' expectations to end poverty on both sides of the border.

Shehbaz also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that the two countries could concentrate on tackling poverty, unemployment, shortage of medicines, and other issues.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected Pakistan PM and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

Posted By: Ashita Singh