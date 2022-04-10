Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Day after Imran Khan and his government's ouster from power, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president and current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the National Assembly - was elected as opposition candidate for the Prime Minister's election in the House, which is scheduled to be held on April 11.

70-year-old Shehbaz is the younger brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz, who played a key role in Imran's ouster from power, has also served as Chief Minister's most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.

His name for the top post in the country was proposed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri in a joint opposition's meeting to replace 69-year-old Imran through a no-confidence motion.

On Saturday night, after the trust vote against Imran, Shehbaz had assured that his government will not take revenge against their political opponents.

"May Allah Almighty bestow his special blessings on this nation in the blessed month of Ramadan. Alhamdulillah, dear country and the house of parliament, was finally freed from a serious crisis last night. Congratulations to the Pakistani nation on a new dawn and dawn. May Allah Almighty be the supporter of Pakistan and all of you, Amen," he tweeted after the no-trust vote.

"It appears Niazi and his cohort are bent upon committing contempt of court by not allowing voting. History will remember him as a sham character who violated the Constitution again and again and with impunity. Is his ego bigger than the whole country," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan National Assembly has revised its schedule to elect the new Prime Minister. According to Geo News, the session has been shifted from 11 am to 2 pm on April 11.

It should be noted that no Prime Minister has completed full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history. Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 Prime Ministers since 1947.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma