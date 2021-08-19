As the Taliban stormed into Kabul's Presidential Palace last Sunday, the insurgent group started working on its declared goals involving the acts to disarm the population and imposing Sharia law.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan for the first time since its initial reign of extremism between 1996-2001. As the Taliban stormed into Kabul's Presidential Palace last Sunday, it was followed by a victory march in the heart of Afghan capital after which the insurgent group started working on its declared goals involving the acts to disarm the population and imposing Sharia law.

In its first press briefing from Kabul's Presidential palace, the Taliban said that they will allow women to be in public sphere but within the limits of Islamic law. “We are going to allow women to work and study. We have got frameworks, of course. Women are going to be very active in the society but within the framework of Islam,” the Taliban spokesperson had said.

What does Sharia law mean for Afghan women under Taliban rule?

Under Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law, women can go out of their homes but they must be accompanied by a male guardian. Afghan women are also not allowed to meet men aged above 12. Women can get education but not in a religious or modern education institute where boys or men also study. The Taliban also enforce a subjectively interpretative tenet of Shariah law under which girls above eight must remain covered under burqa and they must speak in a voice not audible to a stranger.

Under Taliban rule, women aren't allowed to wear high heels either.

In its previous tenure, upon failing to follow these rules, the Taliban routinely sentenced women to public humiliation, flogging and stoning to death under the Sharia law.

What does Sharia law mean for Afghan LGBTQ community?

Homosexuality is a crime punishable by death under Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law. Several reporters during Taliban's 1996-2001 reign described the people exhibiting LGBTQ activities being stoned to death in open spaces.

What does Sharia law mean for Afghan minorities?

Taliban, during its previous regime, had ordered the people of Hindu and Sikh communities living in Afghanistan to wear an identity label on their clothing to distinguish them from Muslims. However, it remains unclear if similar order will be imposed in the near future following the Taliban leaders' meeting with the leaders of Sikh and Hindu community. In this meeting, the Islamist insurgents reportedly promised security to country's minorities.

A senior Taliban leader told Reuters that there will be a political system based kn Sharia law now that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan.

“We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is Sharia law and that is it,” Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior Taliban member overseeing group's decision making processes told Reuters.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma