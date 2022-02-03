Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: A top United States (US) Senator, Jim Risch, on Thursday criticised the Chinese government for selecting a torchbearer for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics who was part of the military command that had "attacked" the Indian Armed Force at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

"It's shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics 2022 who's part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The U.S. will cont. to support Uyghur freedoms and the sovereignty of India," the Senator tweeted.

Qi Fabao is the regimental commander in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Xinjiang military command and has been selected as the torchbearer for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay. According to Global Times - the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party - Fabao had suffered a "serious head injury" during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with the Indian Army.

"Qi took the flame from Wang Meng, China's four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park on Wednesday. When passing the flame, Wang and Qi made military salutes to each other," the Global Times reported.

The Galwan Valley clash was the turning point in the relationship between China and India. India had lost 20 of its soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer, in the clash. China also suffered several casualties but Beijing has never revealed the exact numbers. However, last year, it had confirmed that five of its soldiers had died during the clash.

The border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in Gogra as well as in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake last year. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma