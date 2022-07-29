Shakira Likely To Get 8-Year Jail In Alleged $14.7 Million Tax Fraud Charges

Colombian Pop singer Shakira is expected to get an 8-year jail as she rejected a plea deal on accusations of tax evasion. She has been accused of cheating the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) on income earned between a time period of 2012 and 2014.

This comes after Spanish prosecutors on Friday said that they would seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against the global music superstar. The prosecutors will also ask for a penalty of nearly 24 million euros ($24.5 million).

The singer who sold more than 60 million albums, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday, saying in a statement that she was "absolutely certain of her innocence" and had decided to let the case go to court, "confident" that her innocence would be proven, as reported by news agency AFP.

However, a formal referral to court has still not been announced, and a trial date has also not been set so far.

According to the prosecutors, the singer in 2011, moved to Spain after her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015. The duo announced their seperation in June.

Meanwhile, the star on Wednesday took a swipe at prosecutors claiming a "complete violation of her rights" by the prosecutor's office.

She also claimed that the prosecutors were "insisting on claiming money earned during her international tours and the show 'The Voice' " on which she was a judge in the United States when she was "not yet resident in Spain".

Shakira was on the singing competition show between 2013 and 2014 and her lawyer informed that most of her income until 2014 was from international tours and that she moved to Spain only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.

The singer says she has paid 17.2 million euros to Spanish tax authorities and that she has "no debt to the Treasury for many years". However, a Barcelona court in May rejected an appeal from the singer to drop the charges.

