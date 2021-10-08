Kabul | Jagran World Desk: A blast took place at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city on Friday, a Taliban official said as quoted by international news agency AFP. Several people are said to be injured in the incident.

More details are awaited.

This comes after suspected Taliban fighters entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan, the main Sikh shrine in the Afghanistan capital, on Tuesday and damaged CCTV cameras and broke several locks, according to members of the Afghan Sikh minority.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, head of the Indian World Forum, confirmed the news tweeting that armed men had entered the gurdwara and “vandalised” it.

The armed men who entered the gurdwara were believed to be Taliban members.

Hundreds of members of the Sikh and Hindu minorities had taken refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan, after the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15. Taliban commanders assured Sikh leaders about the safety of the members of their community soon after the take over of power.

However, Nearly 240 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were barred from entering Kabul airport to board the last military evacuation flight from the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has said it will take all steps to facilitate the evacuation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who want to leave Afghanistan.





Posted By: Sugandha Jha