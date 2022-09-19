Serious Disorder In East Leicester After 'Unplanned Protests'; Cops Call For Calm, 15 Held So Far

The count of people arrested in East Leicester violence has reached 15 after a clash broke out among groups of young men on Sunday, the Leicestershire Police said in a statement. The cycle of violence was triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan.

Saturday's incident is the latest of several incidents, including violence after an India and Pakistan cricket match on August 28. A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days. Earlier on Sunday, two people were arrested by the police. They remain in police custody.

In response to the violence, Leicester city mayor Peter Soulsby said, "I don't think anyone saw the confrontation (on Saturday) as a likely outcome and police had been given reassurance things were calming down a lot. It's mostly young men in their late teens and early 20s and I have heard suggestions people have come in (to the city) from outside looking for an opportunity to have a set-to. It's very worrying for people in the areas where this has happened."

On Sunday, police said the situation was calming and "under control", and large number of searches had been carried out. The violence took place on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, following which a fight broke out in Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests so far, according to local UK media outlets.

A dispersal order was put in place until 6 am which allows police to stop and search anyone where they suspect serious violence might take place. They can also order anyone away from a specific location and not to return for 48 hours, or return anyone under 16 to their home.

We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm.



The Leicestershire Police on Sunday issued a statement on its Twitter handle, saying that "Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest."

The police said that a large number of officers were present for the safety of the people. A large number of people were searched under Section 60 stop search powers to restore calm to the area. The Leicestershire Police assured to continue to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. "We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city," police said.

The police while calling for calm told everyone to return home and asked to share the information that has been checked and is true. "We have had numerous reports of a disorder on the streets of Leicester tonight, Saturday, September 17 We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm."



(With Agencies Inputs)