South Korea Mourns Loss Of Lives In Seoul Stampede, Jaishankar Says 'India Stands In Solidarity'

A person receives medical help at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, October 29, 2022. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji)

AT LEAST 151 people, including 19 foreigners, died in a stampede in South Korea's capital city Seoul on Saturday. The death toll is expected to rise as at least 19 are reported to be seriously injured. The victims were mostly teenagers and people in their 20s.

The stampede occurred on Saturday night after a huge crowd celebrating Halloween in Itaewon district surged into an alley. Expressing grief at the incident, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday. "This is truly tragic, A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night," he said in a statement.

Most Halloween festivals, events and parades have been cancelled in South Korea as the country mourns the deaths, Yonhap news agency reported.

Expressing solidarity for South Korea, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. "Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time."

US President Joe Biden offered his condolences, saying, "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.

"The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time," he said.

Here are the latest updates from Seoul:

- At least 151 deaths have been confirmed, according to Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station. He told a briefing at the scene 82 people were injured, 19 of them seriously. All the deaths were likely from the crush in the alley, he said.

- It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

- Early on Sunday, costumes and personal belongings mingled with blood spots in the narrow street. Survivors huddled under emergency blankets amid throngs of emergency workers, police, and media.

- Many of those killed were near a nightclub, Choi said. Many of the victims were women in their 20s, while the foreigners killed included people from China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway, he said.

- Witnesses described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened. Chaos erupted just before the 10:20 pm (1320 GMT) stampede, with police on hand for the event at times struggling to control the crowds, witnesses said.

- Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.