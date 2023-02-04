Second Spy Balloon Spotted In Latin America Hours After US Slams China Over ‘Unacceptable Airspace Violation’

AFTER US, now a second Chinese balloon has been spotted 'transiting' Latin America, the Pentagon said, one day after a similar craft was seen over US skies.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement, reported AFP News Agency.

Earlier, rejecting China's statement regarding the suspected balloon in the US, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said they are sure that it is a 'surveillance balloon', adding that they had violated America's airspace and international law, which is 'unacceptable'.

During a presser, the Brigadier General said that the Aerospace Defence is monitoring the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon 'closely'.

"The balloon continues to move eastward and is over the centre of the continental US. Again, we currently assess that the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and we'll continue to monitor and review options," he added.

Responding to a query on China's statement over the suspected balloon, Ryder said, "We are very aware of the PRC statement but however, but the fact is we know it is a surveillance balloon. We know that the balloon has violated US airspace and international law -- which is unacceptable. And we've conveyed this directly to the PRC on multiple levels."

"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the unintended entry of a Chinese unmanned airship into US Airspace.

The Chinese side "regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace," it added. The Chinese side will continue to communicate with the US side and address this unexpected circumstance, the Foreign Ministry's statement said.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesperson said, "The United States Government has detected and is tracking a high altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now. The U.S. government, including NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely. The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

The defence official said the balloon was recently over Montana and that officials were considering bringing the plane down with military assets, but decided against doing so because of the risks involved.