The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill) will make sanitary pads and tampons freely available at nearly all public places including community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies for all.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a first, Scotland has become world's first country to provide free period products to the women of all age groups, after the Scottish Parliament unanimously passed legislation on Tuesday.

According to Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill), it will now be the duty of the Scottish government to ensure period items like sanitary pads and tampons are freely available to anyone who needs them.

A member of parliament, Monica Lennon was the one who first introduced the bill on April 23, 2019, and she has been campaigning to end period poverty since 2016. According to Lennon, the Bill will tackle "period poverty", which is when some people who need period products struggle to afford them.

Monica told The Guardian, "This will make a massive difference to the lives of women and girls and everyone who menstruates. There has already been great progress at a community level and through local authorities in giving everyone the chance of period dignity."

She further added, "There has been a massive change in the way that periods are discussed in public life. A few years ago there had never been an open discussion of menstruation in the Holyrood chamber and now it is mainstream. MSPs have enjoyed being a part of that, and it has encompassed the menopause, endometriosis, as well as the types of products we use and their sustainability.”

This new law has been widely praised and this measure will make sanitary pads and tampons freely available at nearly all public places including community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies, at an estimated cost of £8.7 million pounds a year by 2022.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma