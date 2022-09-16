SCO Summit: PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meet With Russia’s Putin Today; What’s On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Thursday evening, will have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan on Friday.

PM Modi and the Russian President will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20, the Kremlin has announced.

Apart from the meeting with Putin, PM Modi is scheduled to have bilateral talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also.

This is the first in-person summit of the SCO in two years in the historic Uzbek city here which will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.

The eight-member SCO grouping will also see the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders from the Central Asian countries.

The SCO summit will have two sessions -- one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

However, there is no confirmation of PM Modi's potential bilateral with the Chinese President and Pakistan Prime Minister.

"We will keep you fully apprised when the Prime Minister's schedule of bilateral meetings unfolds," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday when asked if Modi and Xi will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).

(With Agency Inputs)