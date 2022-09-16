SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Russia's Vladimir Putin, Says 'Now Is Not A Time For War'

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's annual summit. It is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Ukraine crisis erupted in February of this year. Though India has not yet condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, it has advocated for a peaceful resolution to the crisis through dialogue. The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the annual summit, are said to have discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues.

#WATCH | I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there: Russian President Putin during a bilateral meet with PM Modi



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/jkSBQzcqtO — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he understood Modi's concerns about the Ukraine war.

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. "

Uzbekistan | I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there: Russian President Putin during a bilateral meet with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/TTqOhHnM5P — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Talking about the agricultural ties, Putin said that he believes it is going to be of huge help for the agricultural sector.

"Our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help to the agricultural sector of India. "

Putin congratulated India for assuming the presidency the following year. During the meeting of the expanded circle of SCO heads, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addition to the Russian President, congratulated India on gaining the SCO Presidency in 2023.

"I congratulate India for hosting the SCO next year," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement during the summit.

Notably, this is the first in-person SCO Summit since the COVID pandemic. The most recent SCO Heads of State Summit took place in Bishkek in June 2019.

The SCO currently has eight member countries (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan), four observer countries (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia); and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey).

With the addition of Uzbekistan in 2001, the Shanghai Five became the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). With the addition of India and Pakistan in 2017 and the decision to admit Tehran as a full member in 2021, the SCO has grown to become one of the world's largest multilateral organisations, accounting for nearly 30% of global GDP and 40% of the world's population.

SCO has potential in a variety of new sectors where all member countries may have common interests. India has already made significant efforts to foster collaboration in the areas of startups and innovation, science and technology, and traditional medicine.

Since its full membership, India has made concerted efforts to promote the peace, prosperity, and stability of the entire Eurasian region in general and SCO members in particular.