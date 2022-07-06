Scandals Faced By British PM Boris Johnson's govt | Timeline

In what could be the final blow for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government, two of his senior ministers resigned on Tuesday citing his leadership.

FOLLOWING IS THE LIST OF SCANDALS FACED BY BORIS JOHNSON AND HIS GOVERNMENT:

May 28, 2020: 'MINOR' BREACH OF LOCKDOWN BY PM'S ADVISER

According to the police, Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings may have breached coronavirus lockdown rules by driving 26 miles to a castle with his wife and son, though the police said that they would not take any further action.

April 28: PROBE ON APARTMENT REFURBISHMENT

The Electoral Commission of Britain opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street apartment, citing grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.

May 10, 2021: FOREIGN TRAVEL REPORTING PROBE

Parliament's standards watchdog investigates Johnson over how he reported his private foreign travel.

October 26, 2021: LAWMAKER GUILTY OF PAID LOBBYING

Former Minister Owen Paterson faced a 30-day suspension after parliament's standards committee found he had committed an "egregious case of paid advocacy".

November 3, 2021: GOVERNMENT CHANGES RULES TO SAVE LAWMAKER

Johnson's Conservatives are accused of corruption after they vote to halt Paterson's suspension and force through an overhaul of the process of investigating lawmakers.

November 4, 2021: U-TURN ON PATERSON

After unhappiness in his own party and newspaper headlines accusing Johnson's administration of sleaze, the government U-turns on the plans and Paterson quits parliament.

November 22, 2021: PEPPA PIG SPEECH

After losing his place during a speech, Johnson regales business leaders with an anecdote about visiting a Peppa Pig children's theme park, prompting some to raise concerns about his leadership.

November 30, 2021: LOCKDOWN CHRISTMAS PARTY REPORT

A report published in the newspaper, The Mirror, claimed about a Christmas party being held in Johnson's Downing Street office, in December 2020, when such gatherings were restricted under COVID-19 guidelines.

December 7, 2021: VIDEO OF STAFF JOKING ABOUT PARTY

Hours after Johnson said he is satisfied no COVID rules were broken, ITV publishes a leaked video showing his staff joking about a Downing Street gathering during a mock news conference.

December 8, 2021: JOHNSON APOLOGISES, AIDE RESIGNS

Johnson apologised for the video, saying he is furious. Allegra Stratton, most recently Johnson's COP26 spokeswoman but this press secretary at the time of the footage, resigns.

December 19, 2021: GARDEN PARTY PHOTO PUBLISHED

The Guardian newspaper publishes a photograph of Johnson and more than a dozen others drinking wine in the Downing Street garden that it said was taken during the lockdown on May 15, 2020.

January 12, 2022: PM ACKNOWLEDGES ATTENDING LOCKDOWN GATHERING

Johnson says he attended a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, but believed it to be a work event.

January 14, 2022: PM APOLOGISES TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Johnson's office apologises to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff partied in Downing Street on the eve of her husband Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when mixing indoors was banned.

January 31, 2022: JIMMY SAVILE ACCUSATION

Johnson falsely accuses opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, of failing to prosecute late s*x offender Jimmy Savile.

July 1, 2022: CONSERVATIVES SUSPEND LAWMAKER

Johnson's Conservatives suspend lawmaker Christopher Pincher, who became embroiled in accusations of se*ual misconduct.

July 5, 2022: FINANCE AND HEALTH MINISTERS QUIT

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid resign, taking aim at Johnson's ability to run an administration that adheres to standards.

July 5, 2022: ACCUSATIONS OF LYING ABOUT MINISTER

A former top Foreign Office official accuses Johnson's office of lying over whether the prime minister knew about sexual misconduct complaints against Pincher.

