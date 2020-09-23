Saudi Arabia has suspended flight travel to and from India amid a surge in coronavirus infection in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Saudi Arabia has suspended flight travel to and from India amid a surge in coronavirus infection in the country. Besides India, the Kingdom's Civil aviation body has also banned air travel to and from Brazil and Argentina.

According to a circular issued by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), "Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina; including any person who has been there 14 days prior to their proposed arrival in Saudi." However, it excluded "passengers who have official government invitations”.

.The GACA circular -- titled: ‘Suspension of travel to countries where the COVID-19 virus has outbreak’ -- was marked to all the airlines and chartered flight companies operating at the Saudi Arabia''s airports. Saudi Arabia and the UAE host a significant Indian migrant population.

The circular, however, doesn't state a time frame for the suspension. Saudi Arabia and the UAE host a significant Indian migrant population. Five days back, Air India Express had said the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) suspended its flights for 24 hours for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.

Hong Kong has also banned Air India flights from Sunday to October 3 after a few passengers on its flight on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's move comes in the wake of rising covid cases in the India. Country's COVID-19 caseload went past 56 lakh with 83,347 infections being reported in a day, while over 45 lakh people have recuperated. Meanwhile, Brazile clocked 4,595,335 till Tuesday with the number of deaths succumbing to infection at 1,381,59. Argentina has so far witnseed over 640,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nearly 13,500 deaths.

