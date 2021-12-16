New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after dropping the maximum age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on December 15 announced that foreign pilgrims aged 12 and above will be allowed to enter the country and perform Umrah and Ziyarah. Earlier, the lower limit for foreign pilgrims seeking Umrah was 18 years.

According to reports by Saudi's local media, foreign children aged 12 or above who have received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, approved by Saudi Arabia, in their respective countries, can now enter Saudi Arabia and apply for permits of Umrah, Ziyarah and prayer at the Grand Mosque and Al-Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque. However, all pilgrims first have to register their proof of vaccination status on the Muqeem platform before their entry into the Kingdom.

The reports further stated that foreign pilgrims can come and perform Umrah in accordance with Saudi's latest COVID-19 guidelines and its preventive and precautionary measures to control the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, children below the age of 12, who are accompanying their parents or guardians, can only enter the outer courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

As for domestic pilgrims, everyone 12 years and older gets a permit to perform Umrah and pray in the Two Holy Mosques, provided they receive two doses of vaccine against the COVID-19.

Earlier last month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had removed the maximum age limit for international Umrah pilgrims. Earlier, the maximum age limit for overseas pilgrims seeking to perform Umrah was 50 years. According to Saudi Arabia's e-visa website, these new rules will allow a greater number of pilgrims to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also eased some restrictions for international travel in the backdrop of a decline in new COVID-19 cases. The relaxed measures include reinstating full capacity and ending distancing for worshipers in the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The use of face masks is still an entry requirement. Umrah pilgrims who have been vaccinated with a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine, must quarantine for 3 days. They must then submit a negative PCR test result 48 hours after quarantine.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan