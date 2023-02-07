Salman Rushdie's New Novel 'Victory City' To Hit Bookstores Months After Knife Attack

Author Salman Rushdie shared his own picture and first look of his book 'Victory City' on Twitter.

Salman Rushdie's new novel 'Victory City' is ready to be published nearly six months after he was brutally attacked with a knife in New York. In the horrifying attack, a man approached the writer onstage during a lecture and repeatedly stabbed him. The attack, which sent shockwaves around the world, was widely condemned as an assault on the freedom of expression.

75-year-old Rushdie, who was blinded in his right eye, on Monday shared his first picture since the attack. The author's left hand was also badly injured by the stabbing. The knife attack took place over three decades after Iran had egged on Muslims to kill Rushdie after his book 'The Satanic Verses' offended religious sentiments. Religious leaders called it a blasphemy. The novel was released in 1988.

Rushdie's latest picture, in which his right eye remains behind dark glasses, has created a major buzz in the literature world. His latest book 'Victory City' has been hailed by the literati as a win for freedom of expression.

'Victory City' will be released in the US on February 7, and will be available in the UK and India from February 9.

Penguin Random House is publishing Rushdie's 15th book, which takes the form of a translation of a fabled epic that was originally written in Sanskrit. The tale is about the Vijayanagara Empire, which dominated much of the southern end of the Indian subcontinent in the 14th century.

According to an interview with the New Yorker magazine that was published this week, Rushdie has experienced writing difficulties and nightmares since the assassination. During the interview, he referred to Hadi Matar, the guy accused of trying to kill him, as an idiot.

"All I've seen is his idiotic interview in the New York Post," said Rushdie, who was born in Bombay, now Mumbai, and raised in a Muslim family. "Which only an idiot would do."

25-year-old Matar, who has been behind the bars, told Post that he thought Rushdie had insulted Islam. Matar has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He remains jailed pending trial, which is not expected to begin for several months.

Former Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling for Rushdie's death, over 'The Satanic Verses'. Following the fatwa, the writer had gone into hiding and remained off grid for years under the protection of British police. He had returned to public eye in recent years and was often seen in New York City.

Rushdie had to spend six weeks in the hospital and is still required to make regular medical visits, the New Yorker quoted him as saying. He said he hoped the attack would not overshadow the novel. "I've always thought that my books are more interesting than my life," he told the magazine. "Unfortunately, the world appears to disagree."