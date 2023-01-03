'Character Assassination Worst Form Of Humanity': Pakistan Actor Sajal Ali On 'Honey Trap' Allegations

After a retired Pakistan Army officer alleged that Pakistan actors were being used 'honey traps', Sajal Ali and Kubra Khan took to social media counter his claims. While Ali said "character assassination is the worst form of humanity", Khan challenged the Army officer to produce proof for his allegations.

Sajal Ali, who featured in Bollywood movie 'Mom' along with Sridevi, said, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin. — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) January 2, 2023

The 28-year-old actor was reacting to retired Army officer Adil Raja's claim that some of the actors were used by the military to 'honey trap' politicians. In a YouTube video, where he made the allegation, Raja gave out the initials of some actors.

Several netizens concluded the actors in question could be Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

Reacting to these allegations, Kubra Khan said she will take action against him. In an Instagram story, she wrote "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

"Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first."

Khan asked Adil Raja to show some proof to back his claims within three days or apologise publicly.

Meanwhile, actors Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat have remained silent on the ongoing controversy.