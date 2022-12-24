8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident Near Kerala-Tamil Nadu Border

AT LEAST eight people, including a minor boy were killed near Kumaly in Kerala's Iduklki, near the inter-state border, while they were returning from Sabarimala. The accident happened after their vehicle plunged into a gorge, a senior official was cited as saying by PTI on Saturday.

The deceased were residents of Andipatti, Tamil Nadu and were returning from Sabarimala.

According to the District Collector K V Muralidharan the accident reportedely took place late on Friday and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

As per the reports, the incident is suspected to occur after the driver lost control of the vehicle while manoeuvring a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.

The Sabarimala pilgrim season is at its peak with the hilltop shrine in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, attracting around 1 lakh pilgrims a day.

