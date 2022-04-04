Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Monday and urged holding a war crimes trial, as a global outcry mounted over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. "You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south and sounded across Ukraine’s east. After 'Civilian Massacre' in Bucha, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the town in the northwest of Kyiv, which became the site of Russia’s bloody massacre with hundreds of civilian victims, on April 4.

He said, "You stand here today and see what happened. We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured with extremities cut off, women raped, children killed," he told reporters wearing a bullet-proof vest and accompanied by military personnel.

"It's genocide," he added.

Here are top developments:

Ukraine said 50 of some 300 bodies found in Bucha northwest of Kyiv city were victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops.

Ukraine called for an International Criminal Court investigation that France and Britain said they would support, and rights group Human Rights Watch said it had documented "apparent war crimes".

The Kremlin said it categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the town and that the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

Russia has repositioned about two-thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many of them consolidating in Belarus, a senior U.S. defence official said.

Ukraine's General Staff said Russia was expected to mobilise about 60,000 reservists. Reuters could not independently confirm the claim.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south and sounded across Ukraine's east.

Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the southeastern port city, British military intelligence said.

Ukraine demanded crippling new sanctions from major Western powers over what it called the Bucha "massacre".

Germany said the West would agree more sanctions on Russia in coming days, with its defence minister saying the European Union should discuss ending imports of Russian gas.

French President Emmanuel Macron said new sanctions were needed, including on oil and coal, and that there were "very clear clues pointing to war crimes" by Russian forces in Bucha.

Russia said it had requested a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday because of what Moscow called Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha.

Britain's mission to the U.N. said that request had been denied and that the Council would discuss Ukraine on Tuesday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh