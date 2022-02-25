New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The day 1 of the Russian attack on Ukraine was termed successful by President Vladimir Putin even as some Western nations have imposed severe sanctions against it while many others are in the discussions to impose new limitations on Russia choking its financial stability. Russian forces on Friday reached the borders of Ukraine's capital Kyiv where the Ukrainian army is fighting them.

The United States and its allies have vowed to hit Russia with harsh sanctions after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Western capitals had introduced an initial round of sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday, though vowed to ramp up measures following the latest events. Apart from Russian banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and the extremely wealthy who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles were also included in sanctions by Western nations.

Here is the list of individuals against whom sanctions have been issued:

Britain announced sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals and entities, including an asset freeze and travel ban on Yelena Georgieva, chair of the board of Novikombank, Pyotr Fradkov, Promsvyazbank chairman, Denis Bortnikov, VTB deputy president, Kirill Shamalov, Putin's former son-in-law, and United Aircraft's Yury Slyusar. Westminster will also introduce legislation to limit deposits that Russian nationals can hold in UK bank accounts. The limit will be 50,000 pounds ($66,860) at British banks.

The United States, the EU and Britain have already imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other curbs on Russian individuals. The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on five people who were involved in a Russian parliamentary election in annexed Crimea in September 2021. On Tuesday, the bloc said it would blacklist all lawmakers in the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favour of the recognition of the breakaway regions, freeze any assets they have in the EU and ban them from traveling to the bloc.

The United States also imposed sanctions on Tuesday on Russian elites close to Putin, including Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service, Russia's powerful domestic security and counterintelligence service. His son, Denis Bortnikov, the deputy president of Russian-state-owned financial institution VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company and a chairman of the bank's management company, was also targeted in Tuesday's move.

Also designated was Putin's first deputy chief of staff and former Russian Prime Minister, Sergei Kiriyenko. He was previously targeted by the United States, EU and Britain in response to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. His son, Vladimir Kiriyenko, was also designated on Tuesday. The chairman and chief executive of Promsvyazbank was also targeted.

The United States has used the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) tool - which effectively kicks individuals and companies out of the U.S. banking system, bans their trade with Americans and freezes their U.S. assets - in the past to sanction oligarchs. However, it has become more cautious in recent years after 2018 sanctions on the owner of Rusal saw aluminium prices skyrocket and forced Washington to backtrack.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan