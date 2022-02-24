New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russia on February 24th fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine with their massive military strength. Russian forces have mobilised a huge military force near its border with Ukraine and their military capability gives them an upper hand.

With over 850,000 active personnel Russia outweighs Ukraine's 250,000 personnel by a massive margin. Russia's airpower is also more powerful than Ukraine. Russia has more than 4,100 aircraft, with 772 fighters, while Ukraine only has 318 total aircraft, with just 69 fighter aircraft.

Most of Ukraine’s firepower is land-based and in terms of land military power, Russia has around 12,500 tanks and Ukraine only has around 2,600 tanks and 12,000 armoured vehicles. While Russia has more than 30,000 armoured vehicles. In terms of fighter aircraft, Russia has 772 fighter jets, while Ukraine has just 69.

Although navies are unlikely to make any direct contact in this conflict, still, Russia has more than 600 naval vessels, including one aircraft carrier, compared to the total 38 naval vessels with Ukraine. For stealth capabilities in the sea, Russia has 70 submarines, to zero for Ukraine.

According to Global Fire Power, Russia is the second most powerful country militarily, while Ukraine is ranked 22 out of 140 nations.

As per reports, NATO countries have been supplying Ukraine with additional "lethal aid", such as the UK's provision of 2,000 anti-tank weapons. The United States has provided more than $2.5 billion in military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, coastal patrol boats, Humvees, sniper rifles, reconnaissance drones, radar systems, night vision and radio equipment.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday had declared Martial Law in the nation and said that Ukrainian citizens can legally bear arms and offered weapons to any civilians who wished to fight.

Posted By: Ashita Singh