Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 13th day on Tuesday. The day was significant as the US imposed a ban on all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy in the administration's most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine news agency AFP reported. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed to end the deadlock but it sure did make "some small progress" in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

Here are the top developments from day 13 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

-President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (President Vladimir) Putin," Biden said in an address from the White House.

-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine in an ABC News interview. "I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that...NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine, The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia," the president said, reported AFP.

-Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. Meanwhile, as per Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, at least 400 civilian deaths have been recorded and 800 wounded, though “these data are definitely incomplete,” he said in a video address.

-Ukrainian civilians began leaving two besieged areas after Russia opened "humanitarian corridors" for them, but Kyiv said Russian forces had shelled an evacuation route from the port city of Mariupol.

-Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister claimed "Russia holds 300k civilians hostage in Mariupol, prevents humanitarian evacuation despite agreements with ICRC mediation. One child died of dehydration (!) yesterday! War crimes are part of Russia’s deliberate strategy. I urge all states to publicly demand: RUSSIA, LET PEOPLE GO!"

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid Russian military operation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in a phone call. The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

- All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

-The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has failed to end the crisis. However, Ukraine said it wants a direct talk between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin to resolve all differences.

-Shell to stop buying Russian oil, it said on Tuesday it would stop buying Russian oil and apologized for buying one shipment last week.

-Russia warned oil prices could more than double to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil import.

Posted By: Ashita Singh