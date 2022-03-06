Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered Day 11 on Sunday amid continuous escalation of conflict between the two sides. As a key city in Ukraine, Mariupol, reportedly halted the evacuation of nearly 2 lakh civilians allegedly due to continuous Russian assault, Turkish President Erdogan urged Putin to declare a ceasefire and pursue a peace deal.

Here are the top developments of Ukraine-Russia war, as the conflict entered Day 11 on Sunday:

1. The hostilities between the two countries continued in Mariupol as Ukraine said that it had to halt the evacuation of nearly 2 Lakh people amid Russian assault in the city. The Red Cross said in a statement that the situation in Mariupol is ‘extremely dire’.

2. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine and sign a peace deal. “President Erdogan renewed his call of ‘let’s pave the way for peace together’,” his office said. “Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement.”

3. Russian president Putin told his Turkish counterpart that Russia would halt its military operation only if Ukraine stopped fighting and Moscow’s demands were met, the Kremlin said in a statement.

4. The United Nations said that at least 364 civilians have died so far in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

5. Moscow detained nearly 3,500 people at various anti-war protests in Russia, Reuters reported. Russian dissident Alexei Navalny had called on Russians to protest against war all over the world.

6. Visa and Mastercard announced that they were suspending their operations in Russia.

7. A day after Russian president Vladimir Putin said that imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean ‘armed conflict’ for any country doing as such, Ukraine's Foreign Minister reportedly told his American counterpart that NATO’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine is a ‘sign of weakness’. He said that Ukraine needs fighter jets and air defence systems amid ongoing conflict.

8. Following the Ukraine Foreign Minister’s conversation with his American counterpart, Russia warned countries against offering airfields to Ukraine. “The use of the airfield networks of these countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict,” a Russian government spokesperson was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

9. The US said that there were ‘ very credible’ reports of Russia committing the war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine. “We’ve seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime,” the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quoted as saying by CNN.

10. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned if the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, there would be “more devastating” economic consequences.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma