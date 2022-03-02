Kyiv/Moscow/ Washington/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the 7th day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine dawned, Moscow continued its attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, resulting in over 2,000 civilian deaths so far. Facing raging attacks from all fronts, Ukraine, however, stood tall giving stiff resistance to the Russian forces. Ukraine today contested against Russian claims of capturing the city of Kherson and reported an escalation in attacks on many cities.

Here are the top developments from Ukraine as the Russian invasion entered its seventh day on Wednesday:

1. Russia on Wednesday said that it had captured Kherson, southern provincial capital of around 250,000 people strategically placed where the Dnieper River flows into the Black Sea. Meanwhile, Ukraine's official Oleksiy Arestovych denied Kherson was fully under Russian control, saying: "The city has not fallen, our side continues to defend."

2. As per Ukrainian Emergency services said, over 2,000 civilians have been killed due to the Russian attack which has destroyed hospitals, kindergartens, and homes. Meanwhile, over 900,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the assault began, Europe's fastest displacement of people for decades.

3. Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold the second round of talks on Wednesday in a bid to find resolve differences. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.”

4. Indian Prime Minister held another round of meeting on the Ukraine Crisis. He also spoke on phone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

5. India abstained from voting against Russia at UNGA. 141 in favour, 5 against, 35 abstentions. "India is deeply concerned about deteriorating situation in Ukraine. An Indian national was killed in Kharkiv y'day. We express our deepest condolences to his family & to every civilian who has lost his/her life in this conflict," said India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti, at UNSC.

6. The Embassy (in Kyiv) was asked to set up a temporary office in Lviv to facilitate border crossings by Indians. A substantial segment of our Embassy team is now at Lviv for this purpose. Location of the other segment of the Embassy team is dynamic, in a press address, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

7. Indian MEA on ongoing Operation Ganga to bring Indian citizens back from Ukraine said, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals left Ukraine's border since our advisories were issued, this, of course, includes some Indians who have not registered with the embassy earlier." He informed that as many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

8. Expressing regrets on death of Indian student in Russian shellings in thier nation, Ukraine Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of this shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India & the relatives of the victim."

9. US President Joe Biden barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare display of unity in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He urged Democrats and Republicans to stand, and "send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world."

10. Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the situation in Ukraine - 4th plenary meeting of United Nations General Assembly took place wherein the assembly reportedly voted on a resolution demanding Russia to immediately stop using force against Ukraine and withdraw its military from the country, and condemning Moscow’s decision “to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces.”

11. Apple, Exxon, Boeing and other firms joined an exodus of international companies from Russian markets that has left Moscow financially and diplomatically isolated since President Vladimir Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion.

Posted By: Ashita Singh