Kyiv/Kharkiv | Jagran World Desk: The Russian invasion entered its sixth day on Tuesday. So far over 350 citizens have been killed in the war-torn country with Kharkiv, country’s second biggest city witnessing the most devastating of all attacks so far.

Meanwhile, Russia warned the residents of Kyiv that it was preparing to hit the targets in the Ukrainian capital. Hours after this warning was issued, at least five people were killed after Russia attacked a TV tower in Kyiv, near a major holocaust memorial of Europe, commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar.

Babyn Yar was one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar.



Russian criminals do not stop at anything in their barbarism. Russia = barbarian. pic.twitter.com/MMJ6wSfpsS — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022

Here are the top developments from Ukraine as Russian invasion entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

1. Satellite imagery showed at least 40 miles long convoy of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles outside Kyiv, more than twice as long as was earlier reported, said the Reuters. However, later it was revealed that the convoy is not 40 miles long. But it’s a series of logistical ‘packets’ strung out along a major highway from the Belarus border, aiming to link up with Russian units on the northern outskirts of Kyiv. The column consists of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles but mainly logistical vehicles, implying plans for more than just a brief battle.

2. Russian missiles also hit several government offices in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, killing at least ten people.

3. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed European Parliament virtually and appealed for the EU membership for Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s address closed to a standing ovation in the European parliament.

4. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a trip to Poland, said the Russian president was engaging in "barbaric and indiscriminate" tactics targeting civilians. The UK has said that evicting Russia from the UN Security Council is among 'all options' on table, according to AFP.

5. According to UN Refugee Agency, more than 660,000 refugees have fled the conflict in Ukraine to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. Poland has so far taken in over 377,000 refugees, according to the UN. The Polish government says a further 50,000 are arriving every day.

6. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, said China 'deeply regrets' Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. The call between the two is the first to have been reported since Russia's attack. It was initiated by Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba, according to China's foreign ministry. According to Reuters, Wang repeated China's call for a solution to the crisis through negotiations, saying it supported all international efforts that could help achieve a political resolution.



7. The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.



8. Russia will continue the offensive in Ukraine until its 'goals are achieved', the Russian Defence Ministry said.

9. Google announced that it is blocking RT and Sputnik YouTube channels.

10. Ukraine President Zelenskyy spoke to Joe Biden on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance. "Just had a conversation with President of the United States. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!," he said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma