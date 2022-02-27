Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: The Russian assault on Ukraine entered its fourth day on February 27, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his military commands to deploy deterrence forces, including nuclear weapons. Kyiv Mayor claimed that there were no Russian troops in the capital. The Ukrainian side also claimed that country’s forces have regained the control of Kharkiv, country’s second-largest city after Kyiv. Kremlin neither denied nor confirmed these claims.

As Russian invasion on Ukraine entered its fourth day on February 27, here are the top developments that modulated the rapidly changing situation on the frontline:

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military commands across Russia to deploy country’s ‘deterrence forces’. The deterrence forces refer to the weapon units including the nuclear arms. NATO as well as the United States condemned Russia’s move.

2. At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed, the head of Ukraine's Health Ministry was quoted as saying. A U.N. relief agency said its estimates showed at least 64 civilians had been killed among 240 civilian casualties, but that the real numbers were likely "considerably higher".

3. Kharkiv governor said that Ukrainian troops have full control of the country’s second-largest city after securing city’s defences from Russians.

4. More than 360,000 people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s assault, a UN official said.

5. The top officials from Ukraine and Russia were scheduled to meet for talks on the Belarusian border with Ukraine near Pripyat river, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said on Sunday. The talks, a first since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine will reportedly be held without any preconditions.

6. Ukraine moved to International Court of Justice against Russia, citing false allegations of genocide against Kyiv.

7. Japan joined the United States and other NATO countries in blocking the access to the SWIFT international payment system for certain Russian banks, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

8. Ukraine is running out of oxygen supplies that critically ill people need, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, calling for safe passage for emergency imports.

9. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Monday at 1:30 am (Indian Standard Time) to call for a rare emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly. If the vote goes through, the emergency U.N. General Assembly would be held on Monday.

10. Energy ministers from European Union countries are scheduled to discuss on Monday their preparations for potential energy supply shocks and measures to shore up gas stocks.

With inputs from Reuters

Posted By: Mukul Sharma