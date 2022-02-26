Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on social media today morning showing himself walking around the streets of Kyiv after a night of artillery fire in different parts of the city, telling the nation "I'm here".

As his country confronted explosions and gunfire, and as the fate of Kyiv hung in the balance, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. “This night we have to stand firm. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy was urged to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. The official quoted the president as saying that “the fight is here" and that he needed anti-tank ammunition but “not a ride.”

Zelenskyy, in a short video address to Ukrainians, said, "We will defend our country," adding that there's a lot of false information online. "Do not believe in fake information. I am here. We will be defending our country because our strength is in our truth."

Zelenskyy's post comes after loud explosions and intense gunfights broke out in Kiev overnight as Russian troops reportedly entered the capital. "A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron," Zelenskyy added in a Twitter post. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"

A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working! — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's capital city of Kiev overnight Friday as Russian troops closed in. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused an offer from the US to have him evacuated from the country, saying, 'the fight is here.'

