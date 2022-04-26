Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront as Ukraine fails to comply with the peace talks. According to a report by the Moscow Times, Lavrov criticized Ukraine's approach to the peace talks and said, "Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process."

On the recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement which marked a departure from its previous stand. Further, Lavrov asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team assigned by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But, he added that Zelenskyy was pretending on peace talks.

Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds. "The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times said. "I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," he added.

Meanwhile, after Lavrov's warning, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter, wrote that Russia had lost its "last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. This only means Moscow senses defeat".

Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 25, 2022

During a visit to Kyiv on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised more military aid for Ukraine. The U.S. State Department on Monday used an emergency declaration to approve the potential sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine. The Pentagon said the package could include artillery ammunition for howitzers, tanks and grenade launchers.

Moscow's ambassador to Washington told the United States to halt shipments, warning Western weapons were inflaming the conflict. Lavrov said, "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."

Russia's two-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced over 5 million people to flee abroad. Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West says this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan