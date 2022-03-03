Kyiv/ Moscow/Washinton/NewDelhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its eighth day on Thursday, the UN confirmed that in the first week of conflict 249 civilians were killed, while 553 were injured. Meanwhile, in the second round of negotiations that took place between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the Russian military to offer a safe corridor to the civilians.

Putin allowing the corridor termed Ukrainian People and Russian people as 'one'. On the other hand, Ukraine President called for direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying it was "the only way to stop this war and urged the West to increase military aid to Ukraine.

Here are the top developments from Ukraine as the Russian invasion entered its eighth day on Thursday:

-Russia and Ukraine on Thursday agreed on "humanitarian corridors" for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages and cities at the talks after the second round of talks at the Belarus and Poland border. Ukrainian negotiators in talks had demanded a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged citizens as Moscow's invasion forces surrounded and bombarded Ukrainian cities.

-Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks while urging the West to offer stronger military assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

-The U.N. human rights office said on Thursday that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in Ukraine during the first week of the conflict following Russia's invasion, the toll had rose from the 227 deaths and 525 injured in its previous report a day ago.

-Top Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was killed in fighting in Ukraine earlier this week. His death was confirmed by a local officers’ organization in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear reported AP.

-According to Ukrainian emergency services, at least 22 bodies have been recovered from the rubble in the wake of Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Ukrainian authorities in Chernihiv are struggling to arrange safe passage for locals, the Governor was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

-The UN has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to take shelter in basements.

-Government of India on Thursday issued an advisory for Indians still stranded in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv to escalate the evacuation process. The Indian government also escalated the process of rescue mission 'Operation Ganga' and scheduled over 80 flights in next 2 days and estimated that by March 10, about 17,000 Indians will be safely brought back to India.

-The United States on Thursday planned to impose economic sanctions on a wide array of Russian oligarchs and their families, two sources familiar with the matter said, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington has already hit a variety of oligarchs with asset-blocking sanctions Reuters reported.

-Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games following threats of boycotts by other teams over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said, reported Reuters.

Posted By: Ashita Singh