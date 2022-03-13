Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: The Russian invasion of Ukraine may soon reach its tipping point as the Russian ground forces were reported to be just 25 km away from the centre of the Ukrainian capital. Russian president Vladimir Putin also remained adamant to continue the ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine.

There was no willingness to end the war during his calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a spokersperson of French President.

Here are the top developments from the war front:

1. Looting and “violent confrontations” were reported in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The United Nations said that the humanitarian situation on ground was continuing to deteriorate.

2. Russia warned that its troops could target the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing.

3. In a 75-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged for an immediate ceasefire, a German government spokesperson said.

4. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “around 1300” Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the beginning of Russian assault on February 23.

5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also dared Moscow to enter capital, where he said, Ukrainian forces would fight to death. “If they decide to carpet bomb (Kyiv), and simply erase the history of this region, the history of the Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that’s their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves,” he said in a press conference.

6. The United Nations and humanitarian organisations warned over increasing risks of human trafficking as over 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries due to ongoing conflict.

7. US President Joe Biden authorised $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said.

8. Most Ukrainian businesses have stopped operating since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, officials quoted by news agency Reuters said.

9. A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said. “The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma