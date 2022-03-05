Kyiv/Moscow/New York | Jagran World Desk: The world feared a nuclear apocalyptic event as Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its tenth day on Monday as Moscow launched attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's biggest nuclear energy plant. Following the reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia, United Kingdom and others called for an emergency session of Unites Nations Security Council.

These are the top developments that modulated the frontlines of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

1. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war in Ukraine will lead to more deaths in the coming days. He appealed Russian president Vladimir Putin to withdraw all Russian troops from Ukraine without conditions.

2. Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a “contributing participant”, the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement.

3. Jailed Russian critic Alexey Navalny called on Russians to protest against the war in Ukraine in cities across Russia and the world on March 6. “Show the world that Russians don’t want war. Come out in the squares of Berlin, New York, Amsterdam or Melbourne, wherever you are. Now we are all responsible for Russia’s future. For what Russia will be in the eyes of the world,” Navalny said in a post on his blog.

4. Ukraine accused Russia of committing “nuclear terrorism” after an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russian forces reportedly seized the control of Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

5. The UN Security Council met in an emergency meeting on Saturday after Zaporizhzia shelling. "By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night. We all waited to exhale as we watched the horrific situation unfold in real time," US representative, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

6. Russia on late Monday night banned Facebook, according to a report by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti. It said that country's media watchdog Roskomnadzor decided to block access to the social media platform.

7. The Deputy Head of EU Commission said that Ukraine should become a member of the European Union "as soon as possible".

"Now it is time for a strong message. It is time for signaling that the Ukrainian people are one of the European peoples. We want them in as soon as possible,” Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic was quoted as saying by Reuters.

8. The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council has voted in favour of a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

9. Russia’s lower house of parliament approved a proposed law that would allow authorities to imprison people for up to 15 years if they are convicted of spreading intentionally 'fake' information about the country’s armed forces.

10. Google said that it stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers its search engine and YouTube.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma