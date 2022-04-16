Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Russia has banned the entry of United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and top officials into the country over sanctions, news agency AFP reported quoting the Russian Foreign ministry. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 have been injured. There was no count of civilian casualties, he said, as quoted by CNN on Friday (local time). He said 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war, now in its eighth week.

Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded, however, no verification has been done by any of the agencies. Fighting was intense in Mariupol as Ukraine said it was trying to break Russia's siege of the southeastern port city. Home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion, Mariupol has been reduced to rubble. Thousands of civilians have died and tens of thousands remain trapped.

Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks:

Meanwhile, indignant over what it called Ukrainian strikes in Russian territory and following the stunning loss of its Black Sea flagship, Moscow threatened renewed missile attacks on Kyiv, where authorities said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found outside the capital. Most had been shot dead, police said, and likely “simply executed.”

Russian forces continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also went on in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov. Around Kyiv, Andriy Nebytov, the head of the capital's regional police force, said bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials.

9 evacuation corridors, including Mariupol, agreed for Saturday:

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Saturday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars. Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which local officials have said is under heavy shelling.

Russia warns US, NATO of 'unpredictable consequences' over weapons supply to Ukraine:

Days after the Joe Biden administration announced an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, Russia warns the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the country continues to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Washington Post reviewed a diplomatic note that Russia sent the US this week and said that the note warned that US and NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine could bring "unpredictable consequences," reported Aljazeera.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," said the note.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan