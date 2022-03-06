Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its tenth day on Saturday with no signs of halt in violence. On Saturday, several cities and towns for which Russia had agreed for a ceasefire to facilitate the movement of civilians out of Ukraine, halted the civilian evacuation drives as Ukrainians alleged Russians not living to their side of the bargain for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the third round of talks are scheduled to take place between Russia and Ukraine amid continuance of the war.

Here are the top developments from Russia-Ukraine war, as the conflict entered day 10 on Saturday:

1. Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot said that it will suspend all its international flight operations from March 8 except Belarus, as the impact of western sanctions became more widespread for Russian people.

2. The Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that any nation imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by the Kremlin to be participating in an “armed conflict”.

3. Hours after local authorities reportedly had to halt the movement of civilians away from the war-zone amid Russian shelling despite the promise of a ceasefire, the Russian defence ministry said that it resumed the “offensive actions” on Mariupol.

4. More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the Russian offensive began, according to the United Nations.

5. At least 351 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

6. Ukraine and Russia on Monday are scheduled to hold a third round of talks, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post. The exact agenda of these talks was not revealed.

7. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The meeting went on for over two hours, according to reports in Israeli media.

8. The Russian president Vladimir Putin denied the reports speculating an imminent imposition of martial law in Russia. “Martial law is imposed in a country in the event of external aggression, including in specific areas of hostilities. But we don’t have such a situation, and I hope we won’t,” Russian president Vladimir Putin said.

9. Russia’s central bank capped the amount of money Russian nationals can send to people abroad at $5,000 per month, the Kommersant newspaper has reported.

10. The UK urged its nationals to consider leaving Russia. “If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes,” the British government said in a statement.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma