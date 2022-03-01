Russia-Ukraine War Updates: The Russian forces were ordered by President Vladimir Putin to broaden their assault "from all sides". (Reuters image)

Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its Day 5 on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said that the scale of attack from Russian side had slowed as both sides engaged in talks on Belarus border. The talks are scheduled to continue on Tuesday too. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to evolve rapidly, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) called for an immediate ceasefire on the fifth day of tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, FIFA/UEFA banned Russian clubs and national team from participating into any of its events in a bid to further isolate Putin-led country internationally.

Here are the top developments from Ukraine-Russia conflict as fighting entered day 5 on Monday.

1. Russian artillery bombared residential districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities were quoted as saying by Reuters.

2. High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow took place at the Ukraine-Belarus border, with both sides agreeing to keep the negotiations going. Ukraine demands an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops as talks with the Kremlin start on Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

3. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the next 24 hours “crucial” for Ukraine in the wake of multi-front assault from the Russian side.

4. As talks between the two sides continued, Ukraine’s military claimed the pace of Russia’s assault had slowed.

5. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed directly to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine on Monday, saying they would receive full amnesty if they voluntarily laid down their weapons. "Those of you who do not want to become a murderer and die can save yourselves," he said in a post on social media.

6. FIFA/UEFA banned Russian clubs and national team from participating in its events.

7. Civilian death toll now stands at 352 people, including 14 children, Ukraine’s health ministry said.

8. The UN says over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

9. Russian President Vladimir Putin told France’s Emmanuel Macron that a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, “de-Nazified” and “demilitarised” and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

10. NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

