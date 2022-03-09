New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 14th day on Wednesday. The day was significant as Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine on Wednesday to let civilians flee besieged cities as news agency Reuters reported. Meanwhile, The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are expected to meet on the sidelines of a multilateral conference in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday, March 10 to discuss 'Peace talks' as per Russia-based Sputnik radio.

Here are the top developments from day 14 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

-UN Human Rights office released the latest civilian toll in the Ukraine conflict which stated that 516 people were killed in the last 24 hours and 908 were injured. Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

-Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine to let civilians flee besieged cities, but there were only limited signs of progress in providing escape routes for hundreds of thousands trapped without basic supplies. Both Russia and Ukraine said they would "observe a regime of silence" from 0700 GMT to provide safe passage from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

-Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on March 10, 2022.

-Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Wednesday of holding 400,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern Ukrainian port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians.

-Ukraine appealed for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow restoring power supply to the mothballed Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It warned of a potential radiation leak if the outage continued, even as the U.N. nuclear watchdog said the loss of power did not have a critical impact on safety.

-The European Union agreed upon more sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine that will hit Russian lawmakers and oligarchs, the maritime sector, and three Belarusian banks.

-Russian airstrikes destroyed a children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. "Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Ukraine President Tweeted.

- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spoke with Pres Zelenskyy and assured him that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. They further discussed sanctions against Russia & humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. He even invited him to address Canada’s Parliament.

- Indian Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the Last batch of Indian students has left eastern Ukraine, a part most troubled during the ongoing tensions in the country."They'll soon enter the neighboring countries and will be evacuated from there under Operation Ganga.

-McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks after Netflix and other services have suspended their operations in Russia over Moscow's internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine.

Posted By: Ashita Singh