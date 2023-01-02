Russia-Ukraine War: Alert Issued In Kyiv After Early Morning 'Air Attack'

Numerous blasts were heard in Kyiv and in other places in Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

THE MILITARY administration of the city of Kyiv declared an alert in effect on Monday following an "air attack," with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured. The early-morning strike on Monday followed a New Year assault by Russia in which Kyiv and other towns came under fire from missile and Iranian-made drones, AFP reported.

On the messaging service Telegram, it was announced, "air attack on Kyiv... Air alert is on in the city." Serhiy Popko, the leader of the city's military administration, urged citizens to "remain in shelters."

In the northeastern Desnyanskyi area of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion and stated that "rescue services are on their way." "An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," he, as quoted by AFP, said on early Monday.

Talking about the Russian fresh attack, the head of Kyiv region's military administration, Oleksii Kuleba said the air attack triggered the Kyiv region air defence system.

"Danger persists in Kyiv region! Our air defence forces are working on the targets," he said. "The main thing now is to stay calm and stay in shelters until the alarm is off."

Numerous blasts were heard in Kyiv and in other places around Ukraine and air raid sirens wailed across the country. On Saturday, a Russian attack killed three people in Kyiv and other cities, and one person was killed following an attack on Sunday, AFP reported.

The Russian strikes happened just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished his nation victory in the war, which is now in its eleventh month and has no sign of ending.

Ukraine has never openly taken responsibility for any attacks inside Russia but has referred to it as "karma" for Russia's invasion on February 24.