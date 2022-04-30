Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine since February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) said that the mass grave with 900 bodies had been found in different places in Kyiv Oblast. Earlier, The Independent reported that a mass grave with 900 people has been found in Kyiv Oblast, however, it issued a correction and said that Zelenskyy had been referring to the total number of people found in different mass graves in Kyiv Oblast.

"Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the region by Russian troops," the media outlet reported. On Friday, The Kyiv Independent reported that three Russian missiles hit Kyiv Oblast. The missiles hit undisclosed infrastructure sites near the city of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast, according to Oleksandr Pavlyuk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during his visit to Ukraine's Borodyanka, described the ongoing war "an absurdity" and stated that he imagines his family in one of the rooms which has now been destroyed.

"I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black," he said. "I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed. So, the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil," Guterres was quoted as saying by OCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Ukraine.

Over 1 million Ukrainians evacuated to Russia, says Sergei Lavrov:

More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since February 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. The 1.02 million includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its invasion.

According to data from the United Nations, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Moscow calls it a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Lavrov said 2.8 million people in Ukraine have asked to be evacuated into Russia. Ukraine has said that Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia. Efforts to evacuate civilians from some front-line areas, including the besieged southern port of Mariupol, have repeatedly broken down, with each side blaming the other.

Lavrov said that if the United States and NATO are "truly" interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop sending weapons to Kyiv. "By publicly expressing support for the Kyiv regime, the NATO countries are doing everything to prevent ending of the operation through political agreements," Lavrov said.

