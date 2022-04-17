Moscow/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", maybe a "red line" in the path of negotiations as per news agency Reuters. Earlier, the Russian military has warned that Ukrainian troops refusing to surrender saying that those who put down their weapons will be “guaranteed to keep their lives.”

Meanwhile, in other news, at least five people were killed in the shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities. "Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.

Here are top developements from Russia-Ukraine War:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CBS there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations, reported Reuters.

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal seeks more sanctions from the West. He said, "We need more sanctions from our West partners. We need more ammunition to protect our country and European borders. We need more finances to support our people, our refugees, our internally displaced persons."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said troops in Mariupol were still fighting despite a Russian demand to surrender by dawn. "The city still has not fallen," he told ABC reported Reuters.

Russian armed forces destroyed an ammunition factory near Kyiv, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

A missile attack in the early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Kyiv, Brovavy mayor Igor Sapozhko said.

Russia said on Saturday its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters left in the giant Illich steelworks.

Pope Francis, marking an "Easter of war" urged leaders to hear the people's plea for peace in Ukraine and implicitly criticised Russia for dragging the country into a "cruel and senseless" conflict.

The EU will sanction Russian banks, particularly Sberbank, and is seeking "clever mechanisms" to include oil, said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

